The Inner Circle acknowledges, Deryk G. Jones, MD, FAAOS, FAOA as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Deryk G. Jones is a highly respected orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, renowned for his expertise in biologic reconstructive surgery restoring damaged articular cartilage, ligaments, menisci and alignment in the knee, hip, shoulder, elbow and ankle. He served as Section Head of Sports Medicine and Cartilage Restoration at the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute for 21 years. During his 28 year career, Dr. Jones has been at the forefront of innovation exploring numerous nonoperative and operative treatments, including FDA trials utilizing stem cells, umbilical injections, autologous chondrocytes and synthetic meniscus replacement to name a few.

Deryk G. Jones

Currently, he is the Chair of the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Service Line for Sutter Health; he is focused on the development of Advanced Complex Centers of Excellence in the six divisions within Sutter Health's expansive California based geography.

Dr. Jones' educational foundation is extensive, having earned a double major in Biology and Philosophy from Emory University, followed by his Doctor of Medicine from Stanford University School of Medicine. He completed a general surgical internship at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and an orthopedic surgical residency at the Harvard Combined Orthopedic Program. Further refining his expertise, he pursued a fellowship in sports medicine and shoulder surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). He is board-certified in sports medicine and orthopedic surgery.

A leader in meniscal transplantation, autologous chondrocyte implantation, minimally invasive joint replacements, and arthroscopic-assisted ligament and fracture repair, Dr. Jones is deeply involved in cutting-edge research and advancements in the field. His affiliations include the American Orthopedic Sports Medicine Society, Arthroscopy Association of North America, the International Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Arthroscopy Medical Association, and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. He is also a Fellow of the American Orthopedic Association. Dr. Jones serves as a full professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Queensland, Australia (Ochsner Clinical School), where he is dedicated to research as well as mentoring and educating the next generation of orthopedic professionals.

Beyond medicine, Dr. Jones is a committed member of the Baha'i Faith and cherishes his role as a husband to Tina, with whom he has been married for 26 years, and father to their four children Meshya, Cameryn, Deryk Jr. and James.

Looking ahead, Dr. Jones is committed to expanding the role of biologic reconstructive techniques and regenerative medicine in orthopedics and sports medicine, ensuring that patients receive the most advanced, minimally invasive treatments available. His mission is to continue bridging the gap between cutting-edge research and real-world patient care, improving outcomes and recovery times for athletes and active individuals alike.

In addition to his administrative duties as Chair of Orthopedic and Sports Medicine at Sutter Health he will continue treating patients focusing on Biologic Reconstructive arthroscopic and minimally invasive procedures. He joined the prestigious East Bay Medical Group in December 2025 and his practice address will be: 20101 Lake Chabot Road MOB 4th Floor, Castro Valley, CA 94546. Patients can also visit his personal website at derykjonesmd.com.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle