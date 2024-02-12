The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Don McNabb, CGWP, CP as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

As the driving force behind Triterra, Mr. McNabb has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch environmental services. With a focus on developing strategic partnerships and ensuring strict adherence to environmental regulations, he has positioned Triterra as a trusted partner for businesses and organizations seeking environmental solutions.

Mr. McNabb's involvement extends beyond Triterra's operations. He actively participates in various professional and community organizations, including serving on the Board of Directors for the Lansing Economic Area Partnership, the National Groundwater Association, the Association of Groundwater Scientists and Engineers, the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, the Lansing Chamber of Commerce, and the Clinton County Catalyst. These affiliations underscore Triterra's commitment to community growth and development.

With a career spanning more than two decades in environmental consulting, Mr. McNabb brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Triterra. His roles at Triterra have included serving as the Chief Executive Officer and Principal Scientist, positions that have enabled him to lead the company in delivering outstanding environmental solutions.

Mr. McNabb holds a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental studies, earth science, and natural resources, earned cum laude from Central Michigan University in 1997. His commitment to excellence is further exemplified by his certification as a Groundwater Professional in 2009 and his completion of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program in 2019.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Mr. McNabb is deeply involved in soccer, having played the sport for three decades and coaching youth soccer teams, including those in which his children participate. This commitment to community and youth development underscores his dedication to making a positive impact both professionally and personally.

Mr. McNabb's contributions have earned him several accolades, including recognition as a Socially Responsible Entrepreneur by the Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards in 2015. He was also selected for the Leadership Lansing Class of 2017 by the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce and honored with a place on the Eaton Rapids Public Schools Alumni Wall of Fame in 2019. Triterra's achievements have been acknowledged with listings among the Top 50 Companies to Watch in Michigan in 2018 and inclusion in the INC. 5000 List of Small Businesses in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Under Mr. McNabb's leadership, Triterra is poised to shape the future of environmental consulting and resource management. His legacy of excellence and commitment to continued growth ensure that Triterra remains at the forefront of environmental solutions.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorialteam@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE The Inner Circle