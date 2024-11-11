The Inner Circle acknowledges, Douglas B. Price, as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Douglas B. Price, Attorney is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Estate Planning and Probate Law.

Douglas B. Price is a distinguished attorney specializing in estate planning and probate law, with over four decades of experience in the legal profession. Based in Arizona, he offers a comprehensive suite of services, including estate planning, probate law, bankruptcy law, and personal injury law.

Douglas B, Price

Mr. Price earned his Juris Doctor from Temple University in 1980 and holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from DePauw University, which he completed in 1977. His commitment to excellence is reflected in his certification by the State Bar of Arizona, where he remains an active member of various professional organizations, including the State Bar of Arizona, the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys, and the Arizona Association for Justice.

Throughout his extensive career, Mr. Price has built a reputation for providing exceptional legal services and guidance to clients navigating complex estate planning and probate matters. His dedication to the field has earned him an AV Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, a prestigious recognition that underscores his high ethical standards and professional ability.

Looking forward, Mr. Price is committed to continued growth and success in his practice. He is passionate about remaining active in the legal community and dedicating his efforts to mentoring and supporting younger lawyers, ensuring that the next generation of legal professionals is well-equipped to serve their clients effectively.

