The Inner Circle acknowledges Laura Mannella, RN as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Laura Mannella, RN is honored as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Nursing and Case Management.

Laura Mannella, RN, BSN, is recognized for her dedication to the nursing profession, having served for more than three decades with the Allegheny Health Network. Throughout her career, she provided exceptional patient care and leadership across multiple clinical disciplines, consistently demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and compassion.

Laura Mannella

Ms. Mannella began her career as a general floor nurse, where she cared for surgical and open heart patients. After sustaining a back injury, she transitioned into utilization review, a role that evolved into what is now known as case management. As her responsibilities expanded, she covered all major clinical areas of the hospital, ultimately focusing her expertise in psychiatry while also serving as backup support for obstetrics and gynecology.

As her career progressed, Ms. Mannella played a key role in the development and implementation of case management within the emergency department. Her contributions were instrumental in establishing this function, where she continued to serve until her retirement. This phase of her career marked a significant milestone, reflecting both her clinical insight and her ability to adapt to the changing needs of hospital based care.

A graduate of Carlow College, Ms. Mannella earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and remained committed to lifelong learning through continued education, professional certifications, and attendance at numerous seminars. She maintained strong professional ties within the Allegheny Health Network community, including ongoing engagement with the psychiatry group at Allegheny General Hospital.

Beyond her professional work, Ms. Mannella is an honor guard participant with Angels of Allegheny, an organization that provides ceremonial services honoring nurses who have passed locally. She is also active in Bible study groups through the Catholic Church and participates in the Prayer Shawl Ministry at Regina Coeli Parish, reflecting her faith and dedication to service.

Ms. Mannella credits her mother, Carol Mascari, RN, as her greatest inspiration and extends appreciation to the friends and mentors who supported her throughout her career.

Now retired, Ms. Mannella remains committed to serving others. Looking ahead, she plans to become involved with a volunteer service organization in her community, continuing her lifelong mission of compassion and care.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle