The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Douglas R. Adams as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the field of Orthopedic Surgery

Dr. Adams pursued higher education at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences School of Medicine in 2007 where he graduated with a Medical Degree in the top 10% of his class and also was also inducted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Fraternity highlighting his extraordinary achievements. He completed an internship and residency at Madigan Army Medical Center and the affiliated University of Washington Hospital System. The doctor also completed a Traveling Fellowship in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery at various renowned institutions including Massachusetts General Hospital; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

A highly respected orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Adams is affiliated with Colorado Orthopedic Specialists, a part of the HealthONE Physician Group. He is a specialist in hip arthroscopy and hip preservation surgery; sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery; and robotic total joint replacement surgery. He is an expert in the treatment of hip impingement; hip labral tear; hip arthritis; avascular necrosis; tears of the gluteus medius and minimus; hamstring tears; ligament injuries of the knee; cartilage injury; shoulder instability; rotator cuff tears; shoulder impingement; AC joint injuries; ankle instability; ankle cartilage injuries; fractures; and tendon/ligament ruptures.

Dr. Adams noted that orthopedic surgery is a specialized branch of surgery focused on conditions related to the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons employ both surgical and non-surgical methods to treat various musculoskeletal issues, including trauma; spine diseases; sports injuries; degenerative diseases; infections; tumors; and congenital disorders. The doctor asserts that he strongly believes that every injury and chronic condition is unique to each patient, emphasizing the importance of building a relationship based on trust and understanding to achieve optimal outcomes. Dr. Adams said that he prioritizes non-operative modalities whenever suitable and employs advanced surgical techniques when necessary, always keeping cost-consciousness in mind. Board-certified in orthopedic surgery, he is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS) and explained that the ABOS is an organization dedicated to establishing educational and professional standards for orthopedic residents and surgeons and evaluating their qualifications and competence.

In addition to the doctor's practice, Dr. Adams proudly served for over 16 years in the Air Force and Army, reaching the rank of Lieutenant Colonel serving in many capacities, including Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery at Fort Stewart, Georgia; Baghdad, Iraq; and Fort Carson, Colorado. During his military service, Dr. Adams said that he completed two combat deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq and provided humanitarian orthopedic care through the SIGN Fracture Care International organization.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Adams enjoys spending quality time with his wonderful wife and their four children. He said that he has a passion for fly fishing; exploring the great outdoors; and tending to his grill on beautiful Colorado days. He would like to dedicate this honor to his wife, Tiffany, and their four children and thank them for their love and support.

