The Inner Circle acknowledges Meg Garcia as a Pinnacle Professional of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by her mother's example of dedication, humility, and service, Meg Garcia has built her career around a philosophy of servant leadership and teamwork. From an early age, she learned that leadership means showing up consistently, supporting others, and doing what is needed for collective success—values that continue to guide her professional approach.

Meg Garcia

Featured in The Inner Circle, Ms. Garcia has been recognized as a Pinnacle Professional of the Year for her contributions to the packaging and print industry. She is regarded as a rising operations leader known for her reliability, collaborative mindset, and ability to navigate complex business demands.

With nearly a decade at AWT Labels and Packaging, Ms. Garcia has advanced through roles of increasing responsibility while navigating a diverse and demanding mix of business within the Minneapolis operation. She is widely respected as a go-to resource, valued for her willingness to step in wherever support is needed—an essential strength in a fast-paced, service-driven environment.

Ms. Garcia leads by example, fostering a culture of growth, accountability, and trust. Her team and cross-functional partners consistently note her supportive leadership style, adaptability, and steady presence. These qualities have strengthened collaboration across departments and contributed to sustained operational performance.

She brings strong expertise in workflow coordination, quality standards, and execution under pressure, maintaining accuracy and consistency amid shifting priorities. Her approach balances precision with genuine investment in people and process improvement.

Ms. Garcia earned a bachelor's degree in management from Luther College in 2016 and remains active in Print Industry Midwest, where she continues to expand her industry knowledge and professional network. In 2024, she was named Young Professional of the Year by Print Industry Midwest, recognizing her leadership potential and operational impact.

Outside of her professional career, Ms. Garcia has played and coached ultimate frisbee, reflecting her passion for teamwork, mentorship, and personal development—values that closely mirror her leadership philosophy in the workplace.

Guided by her mother's influence and strong professional mentors, Ms. Garcia remains focused on continued growth. She aspires to advance into senior management and executive leadership roles within the packaging and print industry, continuing to lead with service, adaptability, and a commitment to high-performing teams.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle