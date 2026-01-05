The Inner Circle acknowledges, Paolo Pelizzoli as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Paolo Pelizzoli is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Driving Innovation at the Intersection of Finance and Technology.

Paolo Pelizzoli, a seasoned leader in technology and finance, continues to shape the future of digital payments and platform engineering as the Head of Platform Engineering at The Clearing House Payments Company and Chief Technology Officer at Alakrity LLC. With nearly four decades of experience, Mr. Pelizzoli is recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to application integration, data management, and real-time payments.

Since joining The Clearing House in 2023, Mr. Pelizzoli has played a pivotal role in modernizing critical infrastructure. His work focuses on enhancing payment rails and implementing artificial intelligence to streamline services and improve financial accessibility nationwide. At Alakrity LLC, he furthers his impact by guiding architectural strategy and platform modernization.

A graduate of Hofstra University with a degree in computer science, Mr. Pelizzoli has long been a trailblazer in distributed systems. In 1996, he was awarded a U.S. patent for distributed messaging, and many of the systems he helped build decades ago remain in operation today—testament to his long-term vision and engineering excellence.

Dedicated to giving back, Mr. Pelizzoli supports humanitarian causes through contributions to organizations like Habitat for Humanity and Doctors Without Borders. Looking ahead, he remains committed to democratizing payments and building software solutions that offer seamless integration for users nationwide.

