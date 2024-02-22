The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. David Cuthbertson as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Otolaryngologist Dr. David Cuthbertson is recognized as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Surgical Field.            

Dr. Cuthbertson is a board-certified otolaryngologist who has been practicing at ENT Associates of Lubbock since 2016. He offers comprehensive care across all age groups, from pediatric ear tubes and tonsil procedures to addressing adult ear, nose, and throat conditions.

His proficiency shines in various facets of nasal surgery, including the latest in-office procedures such as balloon sinuplasty, Rhinaer, Vivaer, and Clarifix, as well as nasal surgeries like septoplasty and endoscopic sinus surgery. Additionally, Dr. Cuthbertson excels in complex head and neck procedures such as thyroid and parathyroidectomies, ensuring that patients feel comfortable and reassured with his relaxed, caring, and compassionate approach to healthcare. He was the first surgeon in West Texas to perform Inspire surgery for sleep apnea, and continues to be the most prolific surgeon for this procedure in the region.

His academic journey is equally impressive. Dr. Cuthbertson earned dual undergraduate degrees in Computer Science and Spanish, the latter of which he is fluent in, from the University of Texas at Austin. Subsequently, he pursued his medical education at Baylor College of Medicine and completed his residency there.

Following his rigorous training, he obtained board certification in otolaryngology through the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery. It is a non-profit organization with the mission of ensuring professional standards in this field since 1924.

Since 2022, Dr. Cuthbertson has assumed the role of Chair of the Medical Executive Committee at Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, demonstrating his leadership and commitment to excellence in the medical field.

Dr. Cuthbertson's impressive academic achievements are complemented by his affiliations with esteemed organizations, including the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and the Texas Medical Association. These memberships underscore his dedication to staying at the forefront of advancements in his field. He has published numerous works such as "Balance as a Measurement of Fatigue in Post-Call Residents" - Laryngoscope, 2015; "Minor Salivary Gland Basal Cell Adenocarcinoma: A Systematic Review and Report of a New Case" - JAMA – Head and Neck Surgery, 2015; "A Cooperative Approach to Diagnosis of Rare Diseases: Primitive Myxoid Mesenchymal Tumor of Infancy" - Ann Clin Lab Sci, 2014; "A Coregulatory Network of NR2F1 and MicroRNA-140" - PLoS ONE, 2014; "Case Series of Myeloid Sarcomas in Pediatric Population: Epidemiology, Treatment, and Prognosis" - ENT Journal; "Intraoperative Ear Bleeding with Bilateral Otorrhagia During Laparoscopic Sacrocolpopexy" - Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, 2015; and the "Oral Lesions Secondary to Cocaine Use" - Western Journal of Emergency Medicine, 2012.

In addition to his outstanding career achievements, Dr. Cuthbertson has been a valued member of ENT Associates of Lubbock since 2016. He provides comprehensive care in otolaryngology for patients of all ages, ranging from pediatric procedures to addressing ear, nose, and throat conditions in adults. His expertise in nasal surgery, including advanced in-office procedures like balloon sinuplasty, Rhinaer, Vivaer, and Clarifix, as well as surgical interventions such as septoplasty and endoscopic sinus surgery, distinguishes him as a leading practitioner in his field.

Dr. Cuthbertson's commitment to his patients extends beyond the clinic, as he actively engages in coaching soccer, participating in indoor soccer matches, and speaking locally and internationally at Christian gatherings. He attributes his success to the invaluable guidance of mentors such as Dr. Donovan and Dr. Parke, and expresses heartfelt appreciation to his loving family for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Looking ahead, Dr. Cuthbertson's mission is clear: to continue delivering exceptional care to all his patients, guided by his core philosophy of treating each individual as if they were his own family members. This commitment to compassion and personalized care underscores his dedication to transforming lives through medicine.

