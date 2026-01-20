The Inner Circle Acknowledges Dr. David Thrasher as a Pinnacle Professional for Leadership in Healthcare and Public Service

Relationships Matter

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama recently announced the largest single investment in state history. Eli Lilly, the world's most valuable pharmaceutical company, plans to build a $6 billion advanced manufacturing facility in Huntsville. Governor Ivey, Commerce Secretary McNair, Mayor Battle, U.S. Senators Britt and Tuberville, State Senator Givhan worked to make this vision a reality.

That vision began during the darkest days of the pandemic in November 2020. As deaths rose and treatments failed, morale among healthcare workers was at an all-time low. During that time, Dr. David Thrasher received a call from an Eli Lilly executive announcing emergency use authorization for a new monoclonal antibody treatment, Bamlanivimab. Thrasher, already a state and national COVID leader, was contacted by Dr. Carl Garner, a senior vice president at Eli Lilly with deep Alabama roots. Garner reached out because his in-laws—members of the Poarch Creek Indian Tribe—were critically ill with COVID. He flew from Indiana to brief Thrasher on the new therapy.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris authorized the treatment, and 20 doses were delivered to Baptist Hospital in Montgomery - by Uber. The therapy had been used only a handful of times outside clinical trials. Thrasher infused Garner's in-laws and 18 other patients, and by the next day the results were remarkable. Garner assured Thrasher that Alabama would receive the support and supply it needed. With help from the ADPH, UAB, and the Alabama Medical Association, Thrasher established infusion centers across the state. Patients soon traveled to Montgomery from across the Southeast and as far away as Switzerland.

After treating a patient from North Carolina, Thrasher was told by an Lilly executive that he had been "vetted." The patient was the partner of Ken Langone, cofounder of Home Depot, founder of NYU Langone Medical Center, and Lilly's largest private investor. When Langone asked why his partner was sent to Alabama, he was told, "He was sent to the COVID guy." Under Dr. Harris's leadership, Alabama treated more monoclonal antibody patients than any other state, drawing national attention.

Throughout the pandemic, Garner supplied thousands of doses and supported Alabama's rollout, driven by a desire to "pay back" the state that shaped him. Raised in Alabama and educated at Auburn University, Garner serves on Auburn's advisory board and Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter's longevity task force. His influence helped foster partnerships with institutions such as the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.

Lilly's investment reflects Alabama's advanced manufacturing strength and the relationships forged during the crisis—relationships that positioned the state for a historic economic win.

Dr. Thrasher and Dr. Garner have been honored by Auburn University, the Alabama Legislature, and Governor Ivey. Dr. Thrasher has also been inducted into the Alabama Healthcare Hall of Fame.

