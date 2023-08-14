The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Eric B. Lerche, DO as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Orthopedic Surgery

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Eric B. Lerche, DO, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Orthopedic Surgery.

Dr. Lerche pursued higher education at the University of Michigan where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Biotechnology. He received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University's School of Osteopathic Medicine; completed a residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Michigan State and the Genesys Medical Center; and finished a Fellowship in Orthopedic Trauma at Wake Forest University.

Board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery, Dr. Lerche specializes in orthopedic trauma, treating periarticular fractures and providing total shoulder, knee, and hip replacements. The doctor explained that "I provide compassionate care for my patients, focusing on exhausting all non-operative treatments before proceeding to surgery. I treat my patients as I would like to be treated. All treatment options are shared between myself and my patient because it is the patient that knows their body the best."

In the field for more than 13 years, Dr. Lerche has been in practice with Traverse City Orthopedics and Sports Medicine & Alliance Surgery Center for seven years. Dedicated to providing the latest innovations in the field, he holds membership in the Michigan Osteopathic Association; the American Osteopathic Association of Orthopedic Surgeons; and the Orthopedic Trauma Association. He also volunteers as a team physician with the Bay Area Reps, a high school hockey team, as well as working at his private practice.

Dr. Lerche and his wife, Trina, have been married for 15 years. They have two children. He would like to dedicate this recognition to his family, including his mother, Colleen Eddy.

