The Inner Circle acknowledges Elizabeth McNamee as a 2026 Life Achiever

Phoenix, AZ, May 22, 2026 Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Elizabeth McNamee is acknowledged as a 2026 Life Achiever for her contributions to the field of Healthcare and Civic Engagement.

Elizabeth McNamee

With a distinguished career spanning several decades, Ms. McNamee is a true luminary in the healthcare industry. Her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare systems and her exceptional leadership have earned her recognition as a Life Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, and she currently serves as a consultant and volunteer in board governance, policy, and systems change initiatives.

Ms. McNamee embarked on her journey towards excellence in healthcare at Trinity University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. Her passion for making a difference in the field led her to the University of Texas, where she obtained a Master in Public Health, further solidifying her expertise and knowledge.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. McNamee has held senior executive roles with government, business, and philanthropic organizations. Her remarkable ability to drive positive change and implement effective governance strategies has set her apart as a true leader in the healthcare industry.

Ms. McNamee's wealth of experience has been further honed through her involvement in volunteer leadership roles with several distinguished organizations, both local and national organizations, including: the Community College of the Air Force, National Health Service Corp, the International Women's Forum-Arizona, the Economic Club of Phoenix, and Arizona Hospital Association. Her contributions to these institutions have been instrumental in advancing healthcare policies and practices.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Ms. McNamee is deeply committed, civic-minded leader and continues to serve as Trustee of the Healthcare Benefits Trust Board for the City of Phoenix. Additionally, her dedication extends to The Arizona Town Hall and Mountain Park Health Center (MPHC), where she now serves on the Board of Directors for MPHC Holdings, utilizing her expertise to support the organization's growth and development.

As Ms. McNamee continues to make significant strides in the healthcare industry, her tireless efforts and visionary leadership promise a future filled with innovative solutions and positive change for healthcare systems and communities alike.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle