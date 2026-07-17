The Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Evelyn Nettles Hines as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Evelyn Nettles Hines is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for her contributions to Educational Leadership and K 12 Innovation.

Dr. Evelyn Nettles Hines

Dr. Evelyn Nettles Hines has built a distinguished career in education, marked by more than three decades of leadership, innovation, and a deep commitment to improving student outcomes. Through her work with Birmingham City Schools and her private education consulting practice, she provides instructional leadership, professional development, and strategic support to educators and school leaders.

Dr. Hines is widely recognized for her expertise in K 12 curriculum and instruction, educator effectiveness, and school turnaround strategies. Her work focuses on strengthening learning systems through data driven decision making and integrating innovative tools such as artificial intelligence and ChatGPT into educational environments. She also supports doctoral students as an adjunct faculty member at Samford University, guiding future leaders in educational leadership and methodology.

Her career began in 1985 as a teacher in Family and Consumer Sciences, followed by extensive leadership roles from 1995 to 2022, including serving as a principal, with her last high school assignment at George Washington Carver High School. Since 2022, she has served as Instructional Superintendent for Professional Development and Educator Effectiveness with Birmingham City Schools, where she continues to influence system level improvements. In addition, she has maintained a private consulting practice for more than 15 years.

Dr. Hines earned a Doctor of Education from the University of Alabama in 2011, along with a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education from Alabama A&M University. Her academic and professional journey reflects a lifelong dedication to advancing education and empowering both educators and students.

Her contributions have been recognized through numerous honors, including Influential Women in 2026, the National Blue Ribbon School Principal Award in 2013, and the National and Regional Awards for Curriculum and Instruction. She is also the author of Leading When It's Hard: Leading Schools to Success in Challenging Communities, released in April 2026, which reflects her extensive experience in navigating complex educational environments.

Dr. Hines credits her mentor, Mallory Coats, for guidance throughout her career and remains deeply committed to a philosophy rooted in servant leadership, ethical conduct, and continuous growth. She emphasizes a mission driven approach that prioritizes student success, embraces diversity, and leverages innovation to enhance learning outcomes.

Looking ahead, Dr. Hines plans to retire at the end of the year and transition into full time Leadership and AI consulting, where she will continue to support educators, schools, and districts in achieving meaningful and sustainable success for all students.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle