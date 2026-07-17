The Inner Circle acknowledges Michael Galibov, D.O. as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

PHOENIX, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Michael Galibov, D.O. is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Michael Galibov, D.O

Dr. Michael Galibov has established himself as a respected leader in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, earning recognition for his commitment to patient centered care, medical education, and clinical leadership. As Medical Director of an inpatient rehabilitation facility, he oversees a large multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals while providing comprehensive rehabilitation medicine and pain management services that help over 40 patients regain function and improve their quality of life.

Board certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Dr. Galibov is known for his thoughtful and compassionate approach to medicine. He believes successful patient care begins with understanding the individual beyond the diagnosis, taking the time to learn each patient's personal background, goals, and unique circumstances to develop personalized treatment plans that support optimal recovery.

Dr. Galibov earned double majors of Biological Sciences and Global Health from Arizona State University before receiving his Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Midwestern University in Arizona. He completed a transitional internship at Clarion Hospital in Pennsylvania and went on to complete his residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation under the mentorship of Dr. Sara Cuccurullo at the esteemed Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Hospital in Edison, New Jersey. Dr. Cuccurullo is responsible for producing and maintaining the primary board review book for all PM&R trainees in the country, colloquialized as "The Red Book", where Dr. Galibov is featured in the 5th edition as a co-author of the "Lower Extremity" chapter.

In addition to his clinical responsibilities, Dr. Galibov is dedicated to educating the next generation of physicians. He serves as a preceptor for medical students from Midwestern University as well as the University of Arizona, providing hands-on instruction and mentorship while helping future physicians develop the knowledge, skills, and compassion necessary for successful medical careers.

Dr. Galibov maintains active membership in the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, the Association of Academic Physiatrists, and the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine. He also gives back to his community by volunteering as a physician for Ironman competitions and conducting pre-participation physicals for high school athletes as part of the Banner Sports Medicine Team, supporting athletes through medical coverage and event care.

An accomplished contributor to the medical community, Dr. Galibov has authored and coauthored several published articles and research abstracts that reflect his commitment to advancing the field of rehabilitation medicine through scholarly work and evidence based practice.

Looking ahead, Dr. Galibov is working to establish a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation residency program in partnership with his alma mater, Midwestern University. Through this initiative, he hopes to expand educational opportunities while helping address the growing need for highly trained physiatrists in the Arizona community dedicated to restoring function and improving patients' quality of life.

Dr. Galibov credits much of his success to the guidance of his mentor, Dr. David Brown, DO, as well as the unwavering support of his wife of four years, Dr. Ester Yushuvayeva OTD, and his sister, Yelena Galibov. Together, Drs. Galibov and Yushuvayeva are proud parents of one child. Guided by compassion, excellence, and a commitment to lifelong learning, Dr. Galibov continues to make a meaningful impact on both his patients and the future of rehabilitation medicine.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle