The Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Gabriela A Gonzalez as an Inner Circle Lifetime

RENTON, Wash., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Gabriela A González is recognized as an Inner Circle Lifetime for her contributions to Advancing Opportunities for Girls in Engineering.

Dr. Gabriela A Gonzalez

Dr. Gabriela A. González is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CihuaTEC Connect, where she leads innovative strategies to advance STEM education and inspire the next generation of thinkers and creators. Holding a doctorate in social science from Arizona State University, she has dedicated her career to building equitable educational pathways that empower students and communities to thrive in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Dr. González was instrumental in launching the national Million Girls Moonshot initiative, a movement designed to motivate young girls to explore careers in engineering and technology. This initiative reflects her commitment to expanding representation and access within STEM fields and encouraging curiosity and confidence at an early age.

In addition to her leadership work, Dr. González is the author of Giana's Mission Discovering My Passion, a children's book created to spark interest in STEM learning while fostering creativity and self belief. Through storytelling, she helps young readers envision themselves as innovators and problem solvers.

Her professional leadership extends across several respected organizations, including the National Girls Collaborative and Project Lead The Way. Through these affiliations, she continues to collaborate with educators, industry leaders, and nonprofit organizations to strengthen STEM education at local, national, and global levels.

Looking ahead, Dr. González plans to expand global STEM initiatives through nonprofit collaboration and to publish additional educational books. Guided by a commitment to innovation, creativity, and equity, she remains focused on shaping a more inclusive and forward looking future for STEM education.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle