The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Jean Kathleen B. Cala, DDS, as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Dentistry

LUBBOCK, Texas, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Jean Kathleen B. Cala, DDS, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Dentistry.             

Jean Kathleen B. Cala
Dr. Cala pursued higher education at Odessa College where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with three associate degrees. She then attended the University of her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Texas, Permian Basin in 2017. She also attended Texas A&M College of Dentistry, where she received her Doctorate in Dental Surgery (DDS) and notes that she learned how to help people have a healthier smile and lifestyle in general.

Born and raised in an agricultural province of the Philippines, Dr. Cala attended high school at the Immaculate Conception Child Development Center and attended the University of the Philippines Manila College of Dentistry for a few years before her family moved to West Texas in 2013. Settling in Pecos, Dr. Cala noted that they were met with kindness there and knew she wanted to come back to West Texas after she graduated from dental school to serve her community.

Dr. Cala began working with the Dental Group of Lubbock in August 2022. Although there are other medical professionals in her family, she is the first to go into dentistry. The doctor explained that The Dental Group of Lubbock consists of all female dentists and her patients like her calm nature. She now has a new office called Willow Dentistry. She is able to help those with dental anxiety to relax and feel more comfortable and enjoys working with the community to mentor children on good oral health.

While in school, Dr. Cala spent her free time volunteering in community centers; community clinics; and the animal shelter; as well as leading the multicultural volunteering organization. She enjoys traveling to small towns; sewing projects; and gardening and is looking forward to knowing and serving the Lubbock community as their general dentist.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Cala enjoys gardening and building miniatures such as dollhouses. She is also part of RISE V, which is a volunteer community program where they help out in various ways in the community.

For more information, visit www.willow.dental

