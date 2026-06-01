The Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Jeff T Grange, MD as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

TEMECULA, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Jeff T Grange, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Advancing Telemedicine and Mobile Urgent Care Services.

Dr. Jeff T. Grange, MD, has established a distinguished career in emergency medicine marked by innovation, leadership, and a commitment to improving patient outcomes through advanced care delivery models. As chief executive officer of Symbiosis in Redlands, California since 2009, he leads the organization in providing urgent care and mobile urgent care services outside traditional hospital settings.

Under Dr. Grange's leadership, Symbiosis utilizes advanced technology, including telemedicine, to deliver timely care directly to patients. The organization's "treat, no transport" or "treat and release" model enables patients who do not require hospitalization to receive care at the scene, helping reduce unnecessary emergency department admissions while improving the efficiency of emergency medical services.

Dr. Grange earned his Doctor of Medicine from Loma Linda University in 1994 and completed his residency in emergency medicine at Loma Linda University Health in 1997. He later strengthened his leadership and business expertise by earning a Master of Business Administration from La Sierra University in 2011, following a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Southern Adventist University in 1990. He is board certified in emergency medicine and the emergency medical services subspecialty by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

With more than three decades of experience, Dr. Grange has played a significant role in advancing out of hospital emergency care. His contributions extend to academic research and professional publications, serving as lead author and co author on topics including sports medicine, air medical support, mass gathering medical planning, motorsports medicine, and emergency medical services. His work has appeared in publications such as Current Sports Medicine Reports and the Journal of Emergency Medical Services, and he has contributed to books including Sports Medicine Injuries and Emergencies by McGraw Hill Professional and GIS in Hospital and Healthcare Emergency Management by CRC Press.

Dr. Grange remains actively engaged in professional and civic service. He serves as a board member with Aeromedevac Air Ambulance and Catalyst Insurance Ltd., volunteers as a physician with Air Medics for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, participates in medical missions in Tanzania, and mentors healthcare trainees at medical and nursing schools.

His leadership has earned numerous recognitions, including the Spirit of the Entrepreneur Award in Healthcare from California State University San Bernardino in 2023, the Vanguard Award, and recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies.

Outside of his professional work, Dr. Grange enjoys boating, photography, travel, and scuba diving. Looking ahead, Dr. Grange remains focused on advancing telemedicine and mobile healthcare delivery systems to expand access to urgent care beyond traditional hospital environments, guided by a philosophy centered on improving efficiency, accessibility, and quality in emergency medical care.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle