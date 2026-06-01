The Inner Circle acknowledges Toyé Lane as an Inner Circle Lifetime member

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Toyé Lane is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime member for his contributions to Real Estate Investment and Community Impact.

Toyé Lane has established a growing presence in real estate investment and consulting, recognized for his ability to identify opportunities and transform underperforming properties into valuable assets. Through his work, he continues to build a reputation for strategic insight, hands on execution, and a commitment to long term value creation.

Mr. Lane specializes in real estate investing, property renovations, and investment strategy. His approach focuses on recognizing potential in overlooked properties and implementing improvements that enhance both financial performance and overall market appeal. His work reflects a practical understanding of the real estate market combined with a disciplined investment mindset.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Mr. Lane is deeply committed to community engagement. He serves as a volunteer basketball coach, providing both financial and hands on support to local youth programs. His mentorship has had a meaningful impact, including helping guide a young athlete who advanced to play at UNC Greensboro. This commitment highlights his dedication to empowering the next generation through both leadership and opportunity.

Mr. Lane holds an associate degree in Criminal Justice and has built his career through active involvement in real estate development and business investment opportunities. His work continues to expand as he explores new ventures and partnerships.

Looking ahead, he plans to pursue additional investment opportunities, including involvement in the launch of a Caribbean restaurant in Georgia, while continuing to grow his real estate portfolio and consulting services.

Guided by a philosophy rooted in integrity and strong principles, Mr. Lane remains focused on building sustainable success while creating positive impact within both the business community and the lives of those he mentors.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle