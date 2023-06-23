The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Kathryn Ray as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the fields of Obstetrics and Gynecological

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Kathryn Ray is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the fields of Obstetrics and Gynecological.

Kathryn M. Ray
Dr. Ray pursued higher education at Birmingham Southern College in Birmingham, Alabama and earned a Bachelor of Science in Math and German. She then received an MD from the Roslyn Franklin School of Science (Chicago Medical School) and completed a residency in OB-GYN at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. Furthering her education, she became a Certified Life Coach after completing the program at The Life Coach School and is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist.

A dedicated and highly educated physician, Dr. Ray is a specialist in reproductive care from puberty through adulthood, which may involve the female reproductive system, pregnancy, and childbirth. She explained that as an obstetrician-gynecologist (or OB-GYN), she can also treat many health issues related to the vagina, uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and breasts, as well as treating women during pregnancy, labor, childbirth, and the postpartum period. 

Dr. Ray is currently the Chair of the OB-GYN Department at Ascension St. Alexis Medical Center where she focuses on patient involvement and educates them on their conditions. She also performs minimally invasive laparoscopic procedures and is a certified life and weight loss coach. 

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in the field, Dr. Ray is a member of the American Medical Association (AMA); the Society for Laparoscopic Surgeons; and Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Aside from her professional pursuits, the doctor is a regular volunteer and contributor to the Children's Advocacy Center; the Physicians Foundation through St. Alexis Medical Center; and participates in a foundation for students in the culinary arts.

Dr. Ray would like to dedicate this honor to the loving memory of her father, Albert W. Ray, Jr, MD and her mentor, Mr. Edward Goldberg.

For more information about Dr. Ray, please visit her website at https://mcwhc.com/offices/arlington-heights/.

