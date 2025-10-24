The Inner Circle acknowledges, LaToya C. James, VP as an Inner Circle Lifetime Member

BURTONSVILLE, Md., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, LaToya C. James, VP is recognized as an Inner Circle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Driving Transformation and Strategic Growth in Global IT.

LaToya C. James has built an exceptional career in the global IT industry, recognized for her expertise in transformation, turnaround strategies, risk management, contract negotiations, and strategic alliances. As Vice President of Global Healthcare Delivery at TriZetto Corporation, a Cognizant company, she oversees operations generating nearly $600 million annually with more than 15,000 associates worldwide. Her role includes advising CEOs and COOs, driving performance, expanding client markets, and ensuring operational excellence across international platforms.

Her career spans more than 25 years of leadership in healthcare, consulting, and technology. Previously, she served as Vice President of Delivery Excellence and Healthcare Compliance, where she led nearly 800 staff supporting 13,000 full-time employees. She improved compliance metrics, achieved multiple SOC and HITRUST certifications, increased Net Promoter Scores by 40 percent, and reduced penalties by 75 percent. Earlier leadership positions include AVP and VP of Business Management at TriZetto, Director of Compliance and Provider Operations with Health Services for Children with Special Needs, and management roles at APS Healthcare, where she developed provider relations, compliance programs, and operational enhancements.

Ms. James holds a Master of Arts in Legal and Ethical Issues from the University of Baltimore and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Frostburg State University. She is certified as a SAFe 5 Agilist and has completed advanced training in ITIL, HIPAA Privacy and Security, ISO, and CMMI. Her affiliations include the National Association of Professional Women, the Health Care Compliance Association, the International Association of Privacy Professionals, and the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics.

Dedicated to service, Ms. James co-founded two NGOs with her brother, Caremore, which supports underprivileged youth. She also serves as Chairperson of the Annapolis United Soccer Club.

With a proven ability to turn around multimillion-dollar operations, save organizations significant costs, and mentor the next generation of executives, Ms. James continues to leave a lasting impact on the global IT and healthcare sectors. Looking ahead, her goal is to advance to the role of COO or CEO of a health plan, where she can leverage her vision, leadership, and commitment to excellence to drive transformative change.

