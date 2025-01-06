The Inner Circle acknowledges, Dr. Michelle L. Costa as a Pinnacle Professional Member

WESTPORT, Mass., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Michelle L. Costa is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for Elevating Long-Term Care Leadership as Chief Clinical Officer.

Dr. Michelle L. Costa, a distinguished leader in the healthcare field, has been appointed as the Chief Clinical Officer at National Health Care Associates (NHCA). With over 25 years of extensive experience in healthcare leadership and a proven track record of excellence, Dr. Costa's new role marks a significant milestone in her career and promises a transformative impact on long-term care and assisted living facilities.

Dr. Costa brings a wealth of expertise in nursing, post-acute care, and leadership to her role. Her comprehensive oversight at NHCA encompasses regulatory compliance, employee engagement, and Medicare reimbursement. As Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Costa will lead efforts to enhance clinical operations and improve care standards, ensuring that NHCA remains at the forefront of quality long-term care.

Dr. Costa's academic credentials are exemplary. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master's degree in Healthcare Administration and Management from Salve Regina University. In 2022, she achieved a defining milestone by obtaining her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Chamberlain University. Her certifications, including Lean Six Sigma Green Belt from the American Society of Quality and Basic Life Support from the American Red Cross, underscore her commitment to excellence in healthcare management.

Throughout her career, Dr. Costa has held pivotal roles in leading clinical operations. At Genesis HealthCare, she served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations, Vice President of Clinical Operations, and Director of Clinical Operations, progressively enhancing the organization's care standards and operational efficiency. Her tenure at Genesis demonstrated her exceptional ability to oversee nursing, clinical reimbursement, case management, and more, contributing significantly to the organization's success.

In her role at NHCA, Dr. Costa is tasked with overseeing a broad spectrum of responsibilities, including nursing, clinical reimbursement, case management, dieticians, social services, and recreation. Her strategic vision and hands-on approach will be instrumental in ensuring regulatory compliance, managing employee engagement and retention, and optimizing Medicare reimbursement processes.

Dr. Costa's forthcoming article in Incident Prevention Magazine, scheduled for September 2024, reflects her commitment to advancing knowledge and practice in the field. Her dedication extends beyond her professional responsibilities, as she is passionate about elevating the nursing profession and contributing to research publications before retirement.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Dr. Costa enjoys cooking, entertaining, and spending quality time with her family. She expresses deep gratitude to her husband, Robert Costa, Jr., and her daughter, Alexandra, for their unwavering support throughout her career.

Dr. Costa's philosophy, "Remember why you became a nurse," drives her commitment to patient-first care and continuous improvement. As she embarks on this new chapter with National Health Care Associates, her leadership is poised to foster a culture of excellence in long-term care and make a lasting impact on the field.

