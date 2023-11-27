The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Pshtiwan A. Tahir as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the Comprehensive Medical Care Field

News provided by

The Inner Circle

27 Nov, 2023, 16:00 ET

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Pshtiwan A. Tahir is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the Comprehensive Medical Care Field.

Dr. Tahir pursued higher education from Mosul Medical College at the University of Mosul in Iraq where he earned a Doctor of Medicine degree. He completed an internal medicine residency at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey and is currently affiliated with WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital; UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside; and WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital.

A board-certified internist, Dr. Tahir is an expert in diagnosing and treating a broad spectrum of diseases and illnesses in adult patients and specializes in providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being. The doctor is dedicated to providing the latest innovations in his field and is a member of several professional organizations including the American College of Physicians where he is a Fellow and is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

When considering his significant accomplishments, Dr. Tahir cites his expertise as a board-certified internist and dedication to providing comprehensive medical care to hospitalized adult patients as major milestones. The doctor would like to acknowledge his mother, Aisha Abdulla, for her support as well as the guidance and support of his mentor, Dr. Saba Hassan, MD.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Abdelhai Abdelqader as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Gastroenterology

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Abdelhai Abdelqader as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Gastroenterology

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Abdelhai Abdelqader is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of...

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Barbara Allison Haney as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions in the Economic Research and Education Reform industry

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Barbara Allison Haney is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions in the Economic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.