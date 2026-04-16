The Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Thomas Lewis Matthew as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Thomas Lewis Matthew is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Excellence and Leadership in Cardiothoracic Surgery.

Dr. Thomas Lewis Matthew is recognized for his remarkable contributions to cardiothoracic surgery and his lifelong commitment to advancing patient care. Known for his compassionate approach and exceptional surgical expertise, he has held numerous leadership roles that reflect his stature in the field and his dedication to improving cardiovascular health nationwide.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Matthew has served as director of the Johns Hopkins cardiothoracic surgery program at Suburban Hospital, co-director of cardiovascular and thoracic surgical services at Boulder Community Hospital and chief of the medical staff and medical director of the progressive open heart unit at Audubon Hospital in Louisville Kentucky. He also previously served as chief resident of thoracic cardiovascular surgery at the University of Virginia. These key positions demonstrate his ability to lead high performing teams while delivering outstanding clinical outcomes.

Dr. Matthew pursued an exceptional academic path that began with a bachelors degree from Harvard College followed by a Doctor of Medicine from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He maintains board certification under the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery with expertise in both thoracic and cardiac surgery.

He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American College of Cardiology and remains actively involved with the National Medical Association and the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. His influence extends to the community as well, where he operates a free clinic once a week and plans to expand access to support underserved populations. His strong belief in mentorship has inspired countless high school students undergraduate scholars and medical trainees. He encourages future professionals to embrace discipline preparation and passion for their work.

Driven by purpose and guided by integrity Dr. Matthew continues to make a profound difference in the lives of patients colleagues and the next generation of medical leaders. His ongoing commitment to clinical excellence and compassionate care marks him as a true leader in modern cardiothoracic surgery.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle