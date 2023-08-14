The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dreisa Jordan Sherrill as a Pinnacle Platinum Consulting Professional 2023 for her contributions to the Pageant Consulting Services Industry

News provided by

The Inner Circle

14 Aug, 2023, 15:10 ET

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dreisa Jordan Sherrill is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Consulting Professional 2023 for her contributions to the Pageant Consulting Services Industry.

Dreisa Jordan Sherrill
Ms. Sherrill pursued higher education at Catawba College where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry and Commerce. She then attended Appalachian State University where she received a Master's degree in Educational Leadership and Administration followed by completing Ph.D. coursework in educational leadership and cultural foundations at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Known for her excellence as a personal stylist with more than 20 years in the pageant consulting field, Ms. Sherrill is the owner and operator of Queen D Consulting LLC and provides clients with a wide array of consulting services, including pageantry, fashion, and home décor. She asserts that she conducts individual consulting sessions with pageant contestants seeking preparation for interviews and assistance with general stage presence. She also provides personal fashion and wardrobe updating services as well as organization and styling for a variety of living spaces. Ms. Sherrill previously worked as a pageant consultant and wardrobe stylist for the Foxy Lady, an upscale women's boutique providing daywear for all ages.

Upon consideration of her career, Ms. Sherrill notes that is proud to have traveled to 28 states working as a director; judge; entertainer; and choreographer within the pageant industry. A testament to her exceptional knowledge of the pageantry industry, she has been awarded Miss Salisbury-Rowan in 1979; Miss Western Piedmont in 1982; Ms. Senior World 60s in 2021; Ms. South Carolina Senior America in 2022; and was also named the Global Beauty Awards Best Rookie Contestant in 2022.

SOURCE The Inner Circle

