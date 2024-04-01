The Inner Circle acknowledges Elin Barth Berg as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional

Dr. Berg began her pursuit of higher education in Oslo, Norway where she earned a Bachelor's degree at the young age of 17. She notes that she grew up with a goal to strive to be the best at whatever she put her mind to do, and so attended medical school at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Oslo from 1968 to 1974. Continuing at the University of Oslo, she completed a residency in general and orthopedic surgery, finally practicing as an orthopedic surgeon in Norway and a clinical research scientist in the United States until 1992.

Board-certified in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Dr. Berg also earned a Ph.D. in Bioengineering from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine while also receiving medical training and later spent three months at Hoffman-LaRoche contributing to research on the extrapyramidal effects of Haldol. To meet the requirements to practice in the European Commonwealth, she completed one-and-a-half years of mandatory internship which consisted of a rotation of six months of surgery; six months of internal medicine; and six months of family practice. The doctor capped her surgical scholarship with an internship at a four-year general surgery residency; a one-year residency in neurosurgery; and a four-year residency in orthopedic and trauma surgery.

Recognized for her exceptional education and training, the doctor also spent two years as an assistant professor of orthopedic and trauma surgery. Adding to her extensive education, Dr. Berg served as a research assistant in biomaterials with the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Bowman-Dray under Professor Anthony Gristina and worked on two NIH research grants in biomaterials in the field of related infection. In 1986, she completed her dissertation for her Ph. D. within the field of biomaterials as a joint effort between Bowman-Gray School of Medicine and the Institute of Surgical Research located in Oslo, Norway.

Following her move to the United States, Dr. Berg was hired to do research at the USC School of Medicine in 1988 while holding the Lunceford-Moore Chair of Orthopedic Research which she considers a pinnacle achievement of her career. Always seeking a challenge, the doctor decided to pursue psychiatry in 1992 and completed a residency in training in general psychiatry; a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry; and a fellowship in Forensic Psychiatry at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.

Dr. Berg has served as chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at McLeod Regional Medical Center in South Carolina, a role which she considers another highlight of her career, and currently works in private practice through Berg Psychiatric L.L.C. Her responsibilities and expertise include treating patients; forensic work, including civil and criminal areas pertaining to children and adults; and custody matters. She exclusively offers telemedicine services to her clients.

A Diplomat of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN), she asserts that the ABPN is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to serving the professions of psychiatry and neurology. The doctor explained that psychiatry is the medical specialty devoted to diagnosing, preventing, and treating mental disorders including various mood, behavior, cognition, and perceptions maladaptations. Psychiatrists like Dr. Berg evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients with mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders and conduct thorough psychiatric evaluations, develop treatment plans, prescribe medication, and evaluate treatment results.

Adding to her multi-faceted and successful careers spanning more than 50 years, Dr. Berg has been a medical director of a group home for juveniles who, because of mental illness, were diverted (subclass from the Department of Juvenile Justice and transferred to The SC Department of Mental Health).

She also has provided psychiatric services at the local detention center in Columbia, SC. She has served as a member of the Executive Committee of the Columbia Medical Society and the Disciplinary Board at the SC Board of Medical Examiners as well as President of the International Society of Aquatic Medicine; is a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association as well as member of The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and The International Society of Aquatic Medicine.

Highly sought after for her extensive experiences and expertise, Dr. Berg has published work in peer-reviewed journals of orthopedics and has participated in writings in orthopedic textbooks. She has also presented papers to the Orthopedic Society; the Society of Biomaterials; Gordon Research Conferences; and has given presentations to the American Academy of Psychiatry and The Law and the Psychiatric Association.

The doctor is dedicated to providing the latest advancements in the field and is a member of the Texas Association of Psychiatric Physicians; Texas Association of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry; is a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association; American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry; and International Society of Aquatic Medicine. Of the many journals and journal articles authored by the doctor, she asserts that her favorite is her dissertation "Bioactive, Bio inert, Non-porous Bio Materials: Comparison of two Principles for Cementless Prosthesis Fixation." The doctor's work includes many peer-reviewed journal articles, orthopedic textbooks, and papers presented at various esteemed conferences and societies, including the Orthopedic Research Society; the Society of Biomaterials; and Gordon Research Conferences. She notes that she has also shared her expertise through presentations given to the Medical Society of Law and the Psychiatric Association. The doctor strives to follow her philosophy that the most important aspect of anyone's wellbeing is to have a purpose in life.

Extending her leadership to civic duties, Dr. Berg also serves as a board member for Archway Academy which provides educational instruction at home for children struggling with addiction, and served as the program director for River Oaks Women's Business Owners Club.

Dr. Berg would like to dedicate this honor to her mentors, Robert Milling, MD; Lisa Bryant, MD; and Richard Frierson, MD. She notes that their guidance and expertise have played a crucial role in shaping her professional journey and achievements.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Berg is an avid scuba diver and teaches diving locally. Her favorite vacation place is in the Maldives where she enjoys scuba diving with the whale sharks and the Manta Rays. Dr. Berg has 3 children and 6 grandchildren, and her late husband Edward W. Berg, MD, was a professor of orthopedic surgery.

