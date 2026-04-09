The Inner Circle acknowledges Eric Y.T. Yang as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

CHICAGO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Eric Y.T. Yang is recognized as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Advancing the Future of Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine.

Eric Y.T. Yang

Dr. Eric Y. T. Yang has cultivated an exceptional medical career marked by dedication, innovation, and patient-centered care. A former general surgeon who transitioned into wound care, Dr. Yang currently serves as the Medical Director for the Wound Care and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy units at The University of Chicago Medicine/AdventHealth La Grange Medical Center. In this leadership role, he provides specialized treatment for chronic, non-healing wounds and performs surgical procedures designed to promote recovery and prevent complications. His precision and deep understanding of complex wound management have made him a trusted referral source for other physicians handling advanced cases.

Dr. Yang's academic and professional background reflects a lifelong commitment to excellence. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Honors Biology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Doctor of Medicine from Northwestern University School of Medicine in Chicago. After completing his General Surgery residency at Northwestern University Feinberg Medical Center in Chicago, he became a board-certified General Surgeon and later earned Certification as a Wound Care Specialist from the American Board of Wound Management.

In addition to his clinical expertise, Dr. Yang contributes to the broader medical community as a speaker and consultant for Smith+Nephew and a consultant for MIMEDX about advanced tissue products. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the Association for the Advancement of Wound Care and the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine Society. His leadership experience includes serving as President of the Medical Staff and Chair of the Physician Well-Being Committee at University of Chicago/AdventHealth Hinsdale and La Grange Medical Centers, where he continues to foster collaboration and promote physician wellness.

Among his most memorable career moments, Dr. Yang once performed emergency surgery on Ben, a beloved orangutan at the Brookfield Zoo suffering from perforated appendicitis. The procedure was a success, and Ben went on to live many more healthy years—an extraordinary example of Dr. Yang's skill, adaptability, and compassion as a surgeon.

Grateful to the many mentors and colleagues who have shaped his professional journey, Dr. Yang remains deeply committed to lifelong learning. Looking ahead, he plans to expand his practice, continue embracing technological innovations in wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and maintain his steadfast focus on improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle