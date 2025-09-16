The Inner Circle acknowledges, Erica S. Becker, DDS as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle

GLENDALE, Ariz., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Erica S. Becker, DDS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Dr. Erica S. Becker, DDS, is a dedicated specialist in oral and maxillofacial surgery committed to delivering exceptional care in the field of dental medicine. With a practice grounded in precision, empathy, and professional excellence, Dr. Becker continues to positively impact the lives of her patients through surgical expertise and patient-centered service.

Dr. Becker earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery from Loma Linda University School of Dentistry and holds a Bachelor of Science from Southern Adventist University. She completed her specialty training in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania—equipping her with advanced surgical knowledge and hands-on experience in complex oral health procedures.

She is a proud member of the American Dental Association (ADA), California Dental Association (CDA), and other professional dental organizations that promote clinical excellence and continued education in dentistry.

Inspired by her mentors, Dr. David Dattilo and Dr. Joseph Cillo, Dr. Becker remains committed to her philosophy of following one's passions and doing what you love. Outside of her practice, she enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending quality time with her family. She shares heartfelt gratitude to her husband Corey and loved ones for their constant support.

Looking ahead, Dr. Becker is focused on continuing to deliver outstanding surgical care and maintaining the highest standards of service for her patients.

