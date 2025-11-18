The Inner Circle acknowledges, Frank Tortorice, MD, ABIM, IFMCP as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Frank Tortorice, MD, ABIM, IFMCP is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Advancing Personalized and Functional Medicine for Long-Term Health.

Frank Tortorice, MD, ABIM, IFMCP

Dr. Frank Tortorice, MD, ABIM, IFMCP, is redefining patient care by focusing on functional and preventative medicine. As a board-certified internist, he specializes in cholesterol management, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, blood pressure regulation, and chronic illness treatment, using a root-cause approach rather than simply managing symptoms. His philosophy integrates lifestyle change, diet, nutrition, and longevity strategies to provide patients with comprehensive and lasting health solutions.

Dr. Tortorice earned a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Psychology from San Jose State University before pursuing his Doctor of Medicine at the University Di Roma-La Sapienza, Fac Di Med E Chirurgia in Rome. He completed his internal medicine and pediatrics residency at the Western Reserve Case System in Youngstown, Ohio, and later obtained a certification in functional medicine from the Institute for Functional Medicine.

He recently became one of only a few medical doctors in the world to be approved to deliver the revolutionary TB006 infusion to patients suffering from dementia and combines expert evaluation to enhance this treatment with targeted infusions and supplementation.

In recognition of his excellence in medicine, Dr. Tortorice received the 2006 "Physician of the Year Excellence Award" from the California State Assembly, a "Certificate of Honor" from the City & County of San Francisco, and a "Certificate of Honor" from San Mateo County. He also serves as the Physician of the Italian Consulate of San Francisco.

Passionate about making a difference beyond his practice, Dr. Tortorice sponsors the education of two children in the Philippines through Philippine International Aid. He also credits his high school basketball coach, Jerry Phillips, as one of his most influential mentors, instilling in him the discipline and dedication that drive his work today.

Looking forward, Dr. Tortorice aims to expand his personalized health care services to our patients, furthering research and advancements in Alzheimer's and metabolic health treatments. His commitment remains centered on developing patient-focused programs that enhance longevity and improve overall wellness, continuing to transform the future of healthcare.

