The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Furhan Qureshi as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Furhan Qureshi is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the field of Pathology.

Dr. Qureshi pursued higher education at George Mason University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He then attended Ross University School of Medicine, graduating with a Doctor of Medicine degree in 2012. He completed an intensive internship at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Program in 2013 and finished a residency at the Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center with a focus on internal medicine in 2015.

A specialist in the field of internal medicine, Dr. Qureshi focuses his practice on the pathology of disease, diagnosis, and treatment. He is board-certified in internal medicine and considers his phenomenal success due to several factors, including his dedication to following his philosophy which centers around getting to know his patients and determining the best treatment for them, emphasizing a patient-centered approach and the support and guidance received from his mentors, Dr. Arcement and Dr. Espinoza.

The doctor would like to dedicate this honor and express his gratitude to his wife, Deborah; son, Nooryahya; and his parents, Sabrina and Pervez for their love and support. Aside from his professional pursuits, the doctor enjoys travel and spending time with his family.

