The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Gayle Faulkner as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the Field of Art

Gayle Faulkner

Mrs. Faulkner sought higher education at William Jewell College in Liberty, MO where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology in 1969. Passionate about art, she auspiciously ventured into the field and is now renowned for her textural acrylic and landscape art. She opened Gayle Faulkner Fine Arts and has enjoyed great achievement as the professional artist of the gallery where she displays her textured acrylic paintings using a palette knife on canvas along with modeling paste and acrylic gels.

A testament to her influence in the art community, Mrs. Faulkner served as a speaker at the Pleasant Valley Art Association and various local and regional venues and has exhibited her artwork at the ArtsKC Gallery in Kansas City; the Las Laguna Art Gallery in California; and the Amsterdam Whitney Gallery in New York. Published in numerous magazines, Mrs. Faulkner is particularly proud to be included in the prestigious Art in America Annual Guide; Observica Exhibizone Artistonish; and Gallerium, among other publications. Her work was included in the book Current Masters 6; the soon-to-be-released books ATIM'S Top 60 Masters 2022; and International Contemporary Masters Important World Artists 6. Considered a highlight in her career, Mrs. Faulkner was also the Top Featured Artist in ATIM Magazine.

Mrs. Faulkner has won numerous awards for her talent including the Award of Excellence from the Spotlight Foundation and inclusion in their magazine and website. She has participated in various juried exhibitions and her work has been presented all throughout the United States and in private and corporate collections around the world. Among her professional accomplishments, she is honored to have been recognized as a featured and emerging artist by several galleries where her work has been shown.

Mrs. Faulkner attributes much of her success to her hard work, the support of her family and friends, and her ability to share her art with the world. The artist aspires to have her work recognized globally and hopes to expand and refine her craft. When not creating art, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Glenn Hamilton, their three children, and four grandchildren. She dedicates this honor to her family and thanks them for their love and support.

