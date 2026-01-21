The Inner Circle acknowledges Ruth L. Miller, PhD, DD, as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

WALDPORT, Ore., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ruth L. Miller, PhD, DD is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions as a Systems Scientist and Futurist advancing Consciousness Studies.

Ruth L. Miller, PhD, DD

Ruth L. Miller, PhD, DD, is a systems scientist and futurist who has been incorporating the study of consciousness into her research and practice since the mid-1970s. Widely described as "a synthesist of all things relevant to consciousness, human potential, and culture," she works with individuals, nonprofits, churches, academic institutions, and small businesses to help navigate the complexities of modern life while exploring the metaphysical dimensions that shape human experience.

Dr. Miller earned her doctorate in Systems Science from Portland State University, a Master of Science in Cybernetic Systems from San Jose State University, and a Doctor of Divinity degree from Emerson Institute. Her academic background also includes a certificate in environmental studies from Long Beach State University and a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from the University of New Mexico. Over the course of her career, she has served as director of the Cybernetic Systems Program at San Jose State University and held adjunct faculty roles at Antioch University-Seattle, Marylhurst University, and Portland State University. She has taught courses in science and society, future studies, the new sciences and religion, world religions, applied metaphysics, and the business of ministry at several institutions.

Beyond academia and publishing, Dr. Miller has been active in community development, helping to found several nonprofit organizations, and to restore and create nearly 400 homes for low-income families in Oregon. She has served as a minister in several New Thought centers, and remains civically engaged through her involvement with local nonprofit organizations and small businesses.

In addition to her teaching and consulting work, Dr. Miller has authored more than two dozen books blending scientific, cultural, and spiritual insights. Her titles include Earth Can Still Be Home, Madonna Magdalene and Beyond, and Making the World Go Away, and she co-authored Developing Third-Generation Learning Organizations, Calm Healing, and To Restore Earth's Balance. She also produced the 6-volume Library of Hidden Knowledge series and her 4-volume Spiritual Development series, which present modern-language interpretations of classic works in metaphysics and spirituality. She maintains a YouTube channel and several websites to share her writings and teachings.

In her current positions, as Provost of Emerson Institute and Research Director of the Gaia Living Systems Institute, she offers alternative models for human culture and development. Following the paths of leaders such as Margaret Mead, Jean Houston, Emma Curtis Hopkins, and Barbara Marx Hubbard, Dr. Miller is carrying forward their influence to inspire new generations.

Looking to the future, Dr. Miller intends to continue offering talks, classes, and consulting services that expand her efforts to help individuals and communities embrace higher levels of consciousness and systemic understanding. Guided by her philosophy that "it's all one whole system and you can't do just one thing," she continues to bridge science, spirituality, and human potential in ways that foster individual and cultural healing and transformation.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle