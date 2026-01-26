The Inner Circle acknowledges, George Landrith as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, George Landrith is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions in National Security and Public Policy.

George Landrith, a prominent leader in national security, public policy, and law, continues to make significant strides through his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Frontiers of Freedom Institute. Since 1999, Mr. Landrith has been instrumental in advancing the institute's mission through his extensive work in public education, advocacy, and crisis management.

Mr. Landrith graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, with minors in Economics and Italian, from Brigham Young University in 1985. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1988. His bar admissions include California, Virginia, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

With over three decades of experience in national security and public policy, Mr. Landrith has been a driving force in advocacy and leadership. His career highlights include serving as President & CEO of the Frontiers of Freedom Institute, where he leads the organization, oversees operations, and spearheads fundraising efforts. He has also contributed to public education through his roles as an instructor at the Leadership Institute's Campaign College and as an Adjunct Professor of Law at Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.

In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Landrith has published works that reflect his commitment to public advocacy. His latest publication, "Let Freedom Ring Again: Can Self-Evident Truths Save America from Further Decline?" (2024), offers a critical perspective on current issues and emphasizes his dedication to positive change.

Mr. Landrith's involvement extends beyond his professional career. He has made notable contributions to youth development as a scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America and a Little League coach. His past roles also include serving on the school board for Albemarle County and as vice president and general counsel for the National Legal Center for the Public Interest.

Looking ahead, George Landrith remains focused on advancing national security and public policy advocacy. His guiding philosophy, inspired by his grandfather, is to follow one's passion, a principle that continues to drive his work and impact.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle