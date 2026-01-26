The Inner Circle acknowledges, Harmony Vallejo as a Pinnacle Professional Member of the Inner Circle of Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Harmony Vallejo has been acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member of the Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to visionary leadership and social impact.

Harmony Vallejo

Harmony Vallejo has built a distinguished career defined by leadership, strategic innovation, and a deep commitment to empowering individuals and communities. As chief executive officer of Universal Events, she has transformed the organization into a scalable platform that bridges corporate expertise with mission-driven impact.

Under her leadership, Universal Events supports more than 200 community outreach events per day nationwide, delivering coordinated systems, logistics, and compliance infrastructure that enable nonprofit organizations and fundraising initiatives to operate at scale. In addition to producing national leadership summits that explore entrepreneurship, evolving perspectives, and emerging trends, the organization provides a comprehensive suite of administrative and operational services, including legal coordination, accounting, compliance, logistics, and product sourcing. This infrastructure-driven model is increasingly adaptable across industries seeking sustainable growth and social responsibility.

Ms. Vallejo earned a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Youngstown State University, establishing a foundation in leadership and strategic communication that has guided her professional journey. She began her career in radio, where she developed expertise in client relations, sales, and strategic outreach, before launching entrepreneurial ventures focused on leadership development, organizational growth, and impact-driven strategy.

A dedicated mentor and leadership coach, Ms. Vallejo provides ongoing guidance through weekly mentoring calls and education on systems and structures designed to help individuals overcome limiting beliefs, strengthen confidence, and adopt a growth-oriented mindset. Her leadership excellence has been recognized with honors including the 2024 National Partner of the Year from Law Enforcement Against Drugs, as well as inclusion in Marquis Who's Who.

Beyond her professional achievements, Ms. Vallejo is deeply committed to service and community empowerment. She volunteers with organizations such as Sisters Circle and Vision Keepers, supporting initiatives centered on justice, leadership, and long-term community development. Raised in California and Ohio, she credits her grandmother's example of resilience and her fifth-grade teacher, Peggy McCabe, for encouraging her natural ability to communicate and lead.

Looking ahead, Ms. Vallejo plans to expand Universal Events into new markets, deepen nonprofit partnerships, and launch additional divisions to broaden the organization's nationwide reach. Her work reflects a growing body of leadership philosophy centered on empowerment, accountability, and building systems that allow people and organizations to thrive.

