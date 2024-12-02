The Inner Circle acknowledges, Gustavo Barrazueta, MD as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle

CARLSBAD, N.M., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Gustavo Barrazueta, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Orthopedic Surgery.

Dr. Gustavo Barrazueta, a distinguished orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand, shoulder, and upper extremity cases, is renowned for his exceptional skills and extensive experience in general orthopedic surgery. With a focus on both high-level athletes and the general population, Dr. Barrazueta has built a notable reputation in the field of orthopedic surgery.

Gustavo Barrazueta MD

Dr. Barrazueta earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Florida and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Jefferson Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Tufts Medical Center and further specialized with a Fellowship in Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery at Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus.

Certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, Dr. Barrazueta is affiliated with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, and the American Association for Hand Surgery. His career is marked by significant accomplishments, including his work with high-level athletes from prestigious organizations such as the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, Boston College, and Harvard University.

In addition to his clinical expertise, Dr. Barrazueta has contributed to the field through numerous peer-reviewed articles, instructional videos, and presentations on orthopedic surgery. His commitment to excellence is reflected in his hands-on experience and his dedication to improving patient outcomes.

Dr. Barrazueta is also deeply committed to his family. He is married to Yusy, and together they have two children, Gabby and Jackson. His family provides unwavering support and inspiration in his professional journey. Dr. Barrazueta's approach to medicine is greatly influenced by the philosophy of leaning on his mentors, including his father, Dr. Gustavo Barrazueta, and Dr. Awan.

