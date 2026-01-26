The Inner Circle acknowledges, Steven Chananie as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Steven Chananie is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Healthcare Regulatory Law

Steven Chananie, Special Counsel at Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP, has skillfully bridged the worlds of healthcare regulatory law and interfaith theology, cultivating a career marked by professional excellence and personal depth. With over four decades of experience in the legal field, Mr. Chananie's recent transition from Partner to Special Counsel has allowed him to continue advising clients while pursuing a Master of Divinity at Union Theological Seminary, which he completed in 2025.

While at Seminary, he interned as an interfaith hospital chaplain in two oncology units at a major New York City academic medical center. The time as a chaplain was transformative for him as he embraced the heart break of his patients' suffering and the inspiration of the light of divine love shining in their hearts and in each room. At the urging of his chaplain supervisor, Mr. Chananie wrote the recently published book, Remembrance of Things Forgotten, Lessons Learned During my Brief Time as a Hospital Chaplain. The book is a reflective work inspired by his theological studies and pastoral experiences as a chaplain —underscoring his commitment to compassion, ethics, and service in both legal and spiritual contexts.

Mr. Chananie holds a Juris Doctorate from the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, where he graduated first in his class in 1983, and a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University. His expertise in healthcare regulatory law has earned him numerous accolades, including recognition in Best Lawyers in America and designation as a Leading Lawyer by Chambers USA.

His professional affiliations include the American Health Lawyers Association, the American Bar Association, the Health Care Compliance Association, and the New York State Bar Association. Outside his legal practice, Mr. Chananie is actively engaged in civic and interfaith work through the Interfaith Center of New York and the Society for Earth Law.

Steven Chananie continues to inspire peers and emerging professionals alike through his dedication to lifelong learning, interfaith understanding, and legal excellence.

