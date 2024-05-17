The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Harry D. Kipperman, MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

WOODBRIDGE, Conn., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Harry D. Kipperman, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions in Pediatrics.

Dr. Kipperman, a distinguished pediatrician with a special focus on newborns and childhood conditions like asthma and ADHD, celebrates a career spanning over two decades dedicated to the well-being of children. His commitment to child health has made a significant impact on the local community.

Dr. Kipperman's expertise lies in pediatrics, and he earned his Bachelor of Arts in history from Bucknell University and his Doctor of Medicine (MD) from SUNY Downstate School of Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. He completed his residency in pediatrics at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor/CS Mott Children's Hospital, where he served as Chief Resident for one year at Wayne County General Hospital. He holds board certification in pediatrics through the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP).

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Kipperman has been deeply involved in initiatives focused on child health. He co-founded the Friends of Special Children, a multi-disciplinary child development center, showcasing his commitment to holistic care for children. Additionally, he actively contributed to the Governor's Select Committee on children's health in Maine, advocating for improved healthcare for children at the state level. His dedication to education is also reflected in his role as an Assistant Professor of Pediatric Medicine at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine.

Dr. Kipperman has been an integral part of The Milford Pediatric Group for over 20 years, providing trusted pediatric care to the local community. He is affiliated with prestigious medical organizations, including the American Board of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the New Haven County Medical Society.

In loving memory of his uncle, Harold Kratka, MD, who served as his inspiration, Dr. Kipperman's career is a testament to his lifelong dedication to child health and well-being. He firmly believes in providing comprehensive care to children and adolescents, addressing critical pediatric health issues, and making a positive impact on their lives.

Dr. Kipperman's future projection is clear - he aims to continue providing high-quality care to children, ensuring their health and well-being remain a top priority.

