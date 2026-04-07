The Inner Circle acknowledges Heidi A. Lang as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

DENVER, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Heidi A. Lang is honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Advancing School Culture Through Proven Behavior Systems and Restorative Leadership.

Ms. Lang is an independent educational consultant who works with districts, schools, and leadership teams on the implementation of Tiered Systems of Support to improve overall school culture, teacher improvement and student achievement.

Heidi A. Lang

With 15 years of experience in education, including seven years as an elementary classroom teacher and eight years as a Dean of Culture, she brings deep expertise in culture development, behavior systems, instructional leadership, and community-focused support. Her work is grounded in hands-on experience in Title I schools and a strong commitment to improving outcomes for all students.

Ms. Lang specializes in designing and implementing schoolwide behavior systems and multi-tiered supports that promote positive learning environments and long-term student success. Her approach focuses on building sustainable frameworks that empower educators while fostering belonging, accountability, and growth within school communities.

She earned a degree in psychology from the University of Colorado Boulder and later completed a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of New England. She also holds a certificate in elementary curriculum and instruction from the University of Colorado Denver and maintains professional affiliation with the International Institute of Restorative Practices.

Among her accomplishments, Ms. Lang has been elected leader of the Instructional Council of Albuquerque and has received multiple Teacher of the Month honors, along with a classroom grant recognizing her impact in education.

Looking ahead, Ms. Lang plans to continue expanding her consulting work to support more schools in implementing effective behavior systems, tiered supports and improved school culture. Guided by her philosophy, "Stronger Systems Better Schools," she remains dedicated to helping educators and students thrive.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle