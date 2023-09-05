The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ian A. Wilson as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Biomedical Research and Infectious Disease Fields

News provided by

The Inner Circle

05 Sep, 2023, 14:58 ET

JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ian A. Wilson is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Biomedical Research and Infectious Disease Fields.

Continue Reading
Ian Wilson
Ian Wilson

Dr. Wilson pursued higher education at the prestigious University of Edinburgh in Scotland in 1971 where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry. He then attended Oxford University to continue his extraordinary education where he received a Doctor of Philosophy in Molecular Biophysics in 1976 and a Doctor of Science in Biological Sciences 2000.

Dr. Wilson launched his career in 1982 when he was hired as a Hansen Professor of Structural Biology and chair of the Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology. In this post, he directed a laboratory involved in biomedical research on infectious diseases. He currently serves as a Professor at Scripps Research (formerly The Scripps Research Institute or TSRI) in La Jolla, California. The doctor explained that Scripps Research was established in 1924 and concentrates on research and education in biomedical sciences and notably houses more than 170 laboratories on campus.

An international leader in solving the structure of influenza virus hemagglutinin, the first viral antigen structure to be determined from a membrane virus in 1981, Dr. Wilson has also extensively studied other infectious diseases and is presently investigating the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 to better understand, either by vaccination or natural infection, what types of antibodies are produced and how such information can be used to design next-generation vaccines and therapeutics. Looking to the future, he plans to continually contribute to various infectious disease projects, including finding a vaccine for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and more universal vaccines for influenza virus and coronaviruses.

An internationally renowned scientist, Dr. Wilson is an elected member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS); a fellow of the Royal Society of London; an international member of the National Academy of Sciences; a corresponding fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh; a fellow of the American Crystallographic Association; and fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology. He is the recipient of the prestigious Newcomb Cleveland Prize for Outstanding Contribution to Science from the AAAS in 1997; has been recognized by TSRI with the First Bernie Gilula Award for Faculty Excellence in the graduate program in 2010; and a Second Outstanding Mentor Award from the Society of Fellows at TSRI in 2012. The scientist and educator was also recognized with a Peter Gorer Lectureship from the British Society for Immunology in 2000 and an honorary fellowship from Corpus Christi College in Oxford in 2009.

Dr. Wilson is an internationally known author of countless research publications in various leading scholarly journals and has served in editorial roles for several leading scholarly journals, including Science; Immunology; Journal of Experimental Medicine; and Journal of Molecular Biology.

Dedicated to excellence in his field, Dr. Wilson has served on the scientific advisory board for the Keystone Symposia from 2000 to 2017 and on its board of directors from 2008 to 2017; has been serving on the international scientific advisory board at Academia Sinica in Taipei, Taiwan, since 2015; and was active in various other capacities, including Director of the NIGMS Joint Center for Structural Genomics from 2000 to 2016.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Priyalal Wijewarnasuriya as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Technology

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Shannon Yerkic as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the fields of Education and Health and Wellness

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.