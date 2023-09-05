The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ian A. Wilson as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Biomedical Research and Infectious Disease Fields

JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ian A. Wilson is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Biomedical Research and Infectious Disease Fields.

Ian Wilson

Dr. Wilson pursued higher education at the prestigious University of Edinburgh in Scotland in 1971 where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry. He then attended Oxford University to continue his extraordinary education where he received a Doctor of Philosophy in Molecular Biophysics in 1976 and a Doctor of Science in Biological Sciences 2000.

Dr. Wilson launched his career in 1982 when he was hired as a Hansen Professor of Structural Biology and chair of the Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology. In this post, he directed a laboratory involved in biomedical research on infectious diseases. He currently serves as a Professor at Scripps Research (formerly The Scripps Research Institute or TSRI) in La Jolla, California. The doctor explained that Scripps Research was established in 1924 and concentrates on research and education in biomedical sciences and notably houses more than 170 laboratories on campus.

An international leader in solving the structure of influenza virus hemagglutinin, the first viral antigen structure to be determined from a membrane virus in 1981, Dr. Wilson has also extensively studied other infectious diseases and is presently investigating the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 to better understand, either by vaccination or natural infection, what types of antibodies are produced and how such information can be used to design next-generation vaccines and therapeutics. Looking to the future, he plans to continually contribute to various infectious disease projects, including finding a vaccine for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and more universal vaccines for influenza virus and coronaviruses.

An internationally renowned scientist, Dr. Wilson is an elected member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS); a fellow of the Royal Society of London; an international member of the National Academy of Sciences; a corresponding fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh; a fellow of the American Crystallographic Association; and fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology. He is the recipient of the prestigious Newcomb Cleveland Prize for Outstanding Contribution to Science from the AAAS in 1997; has been recognized by TSRI with the First Bernie Gilula Award for Faculty Excellence in the graduate program in 2010; and a Second Outstanding Mentor Award from the Society of Fellows at TSRI in 2012. The scientist and educator was also recognized with a Peter Gorer Lectureship from the British Society for Immunology in 2000 and an honorary fellowship from Corpus Christi College in Oxford in 2009.

Dr. Wilson is an internationally known author of countless research publications in various leading scholarly journals and has served in editorial roles for several leading scholarly journals, including Science; Immunology; Journal of Experimental Medicine; and Journal of Molecular Biology.

Dedicated to excellence in his field, Dr. Wilson has served on the scientific advisory board for the Keystone Symposia from 2000 to 2017 and on its board of directors from 2008 to 2017; has been serving on the international scientific advisory board at Academia Sinica in Taipei, Taiwan, since 2015; and was active in various other capacities, including Director of the NIGMS Joint Center for Structural Genomics from 2000 to 2016.

