The Inner Circle acknowledges Ilene Fennoy, MD, MPH, as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ilene Fennoy, MD, MPH is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Pediatric Endocrinology and Child Health Advocacy.

Ilene Fennoy, MD, MPH

Dr. Ilene Fennoy has played a vital role in advancing pediatric endocrinology through clinical leadership, groundbreaking research, and a deep commitment to medical education. Since 2013, she has served as a professor of pediatrics at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where she continues to mentor the next generation of healthcare professionals while pursuing impactful research on childhood obesity, diabetes, and endocrine health.

Dr. Fennoy's academic journey began with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Stanford University, followed by a Doctor of Medicine from the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine. She completed her pediatric internship and residency at Montefiore Hospital and a postdoctoral fellowship at Columbia University's Institute of Human Nutrition. She also contributed to national pediatric research as a clinical associate at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. In 1993, she earned a Master of Public Health in health policy and administration from Columbia University, strengthening her influence in shaping healthcare systems and practices.

Board-certified in pediatric endocrinology, nutrition, obesity medicine, and clinical densitometry, Dr. Fennoy is licensed to practice in both California and New York. Her dedication to childhood health has led to numerous publications in prestigious journals, including the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, where her 2023 paper Childhood Obesity, Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease Risk received significant recognition.

Dr. Fennoy's contributions have earned her widespread acclaim. She was recognized multiple times as one of the Best Doctors in New York by New York Magazine between 2002 and 2018, and in 2025 she received the Outstanding Leadership Award from the Endocrine Society.

As she continues her work at the intersection of education, advocacy, and clinical care, Dr. Fennoy remains focused on improving health outcomes for children and driving progress in pediatric endocrinology.

