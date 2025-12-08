The Inner Circle acknowledges, James W. Edlund, MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, James W. Edlund, MD is recognized as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as a Distinguished Surgeon and Medical Director Advancing Wound Care Excellence.

Dr. James W. Edlund, a respected leader in medicine, has dedicated his career to advancing patient care in both surgical and wound management disciplines. With more than four decades of experience, he brings a wealth of clinical expertise and leadership to his current role as Medical Director for the Parkview Center for Wound Healing.

As Medical Director, Dr. Edlund oversees all medical aspects of the facility, guiding a team that includes two physicians, a clinical nurse specialist, and eight nurse practitioners. In addition to his administrative duties, he continues to see patients two to three days per week, where he specializes in assessing candidates for hyperbaric oxygen therapy. His work supports optimal recovery outcomes for patients with chronic and complex wounds.

Dr. Edlund's educational background reflects his lifelong dedication to excellence in healthcare. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry and Biology from Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan, followed by a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Michigan School of Medicine. He completed his internship in internal medicine and his general surgery residency at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids, before pursuing a fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at the renowned Ferguson Clinic, also in Grand Rapids.

Certified in wound care by both the Wound Care Educational Institute and the Society of Advanced Wound Care, Dr. Edlund previously held dual board certifications in general surgery and colon and rectal surgery before his retirement from surgical practice. His extensive experience as a colon and rectal surgeon continues to inform his approach to wound care and patient management.

A Fellow of both the American College of Surgeons and the American College of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, Dr. Edlund also maintains active membership in the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society and the Society of Advanced Wound Care. His leadership extends beyond clinical practice, as he currently serves as Chairman of the Parkview Health Foundation Board and has held key positions such as President of the Parkview Hospital Medical Staff and Board Member of the Community Harvest Food Bank.

Throughout his career, Dr. Edlund has drawn inspiration from several influential mentors, including Dr. Richard A. Wehrenberg, Dr. Patrick Mazier, and Dr. Jay Michael Musgrave, whose guidance shaped his professional philosophy and approach to patient-centered care.

Today, Dr. Edlund remains deeply committed to advancing the science and practice of wound healing. Through his leadership, mentorship, and hands-on expertise, he continues to make a lasting impact on both his medical community and the lives of his patients.

