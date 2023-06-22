The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Irene Mazur as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Psychiatry

MILESTONE, N.J., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Irene Mazur is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Psychiatry.

Dr. Mazur pursued higher education from Terlopil University in the Ukraine 1992 where she earned a medical degree with honors. She completed a one-year residency in family medicine; finished a psychiatric residency at UMDNJ in Piscataway, NJ; and completed an additional residency at Albany Medical Center Fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at UMDNJ.

According to Dr. Mazur, psychiatry is the medical specialty focused on the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of mental disorders which may include various maladaptation's related to mood, behavior, cognition, and perceptions. Psychiatrists evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients with mental emotional and behavioral disorders and conduct thorough psychiatric evaluations; develop treatment plans; prescribe medication; and evaluate treatment results.

Highly renowned in her field, Dr. Mazur practices telepsychiatry treating children, adolescents, and adults for ADHD, depression, and anxiety at the Center of Revitalizing Psychiatry. She notes that the center provides a full spectrum of outpatient, psychiatric, and psycho-therapeutic services for children, adults, and elderly. Based in both New Jersey for more than 20 years and Florida for more than 10 years, the center's mission is to help adults, adolescents and the elderly restore their mental health by taking a team approach to addressing the individual needs of clients.

The doctor is known for building a rapport with her patients and operates a psychiatric consulting service for nursing homes working with adults and geriatrics. Fluent in both Ukrainian, Polish, and Russian, the doctor is an active member of the American Psychiatric Association; has been recognized as a Top Psychiatrist of 2022 by Women in Medicine; and has completed research at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island on depression as a result of women being abused.

Crediting family for her success, the doctor would like to thank them for their support. She has been married to Yuri Mazur, MD for 26 years and they have 3 sons.

