The Inner Circle Acknowledges, J. David Jacovitch as a Distinguished Professional for his contributions to the field of Geology

KINGMAN, Ariz., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, J. David Jacovitch is acknowledged as a Distinguished Professional for his contributions to the field of Geology.

Mr. Jacovitch began his educational journey at the University of Minnesota where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Geology. With more than 50 years of experience in the field, he notes that he has cultivated a successful career by operating as an independent geologist and geophysicist. Recognized as an expert in the field, he has worked with such noteworthy companies as Schlumberger (SLB); Rocky Mountain Engineering; and Daniel Geophysical.

Fascinated with natural phenomena, the geologist has conducted a plethora of work measuring, examining, and exploring the physical properties of the earth. Mr. Jacovitch is a dedicated scientists who has served as a former member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and The American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers. He primarily specialized in copper, coal, gold and other minerals and expanded his work to include the exploration of oil and gas conducting geo-profiles; creating sonic logs; and managing wirelines.

Attributing his success to his positive outlook on life and his ability to adapt to different situations and roles, Mr. Jacovitch asserts that he strived to maintained his passion for his profession and his principles, which included treating his clients with respect and exceptional service during his time in the field. Among the many highlights of his career, he is particularly proud of his involvement in the analysis of fuel meter measurements in a local water well, which proved to be a critical study for the community.

