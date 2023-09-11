The Inner Circle Acknowledges, J. Hudson Garrett, Jr. as a Pinnacle Life Professional for his contributions to the field of Health Care Administration and Policy

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, J. Hudson Garrett, Jr. is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Professional for his contributions to the field of Health Care Administration and Policy. 

J. Hudson Garrett Jr
Dr. Garrett Jr. pursued graduate education at Georgia State University where he earned a Ph.D. in Health Care Administration and Policy after earning a Master's degree in Business, Nursing, and Public Health. He also holds numerous certifications including AHVAP; TeamSTEPS; Patient Safety; Healthcare Quality; Patient Experience; Vascular Access; Antibiotic Stewardship; Prehospital Emergency Medicine; Tactical Medicine; Designated Infection Control Officer; Infection Control; Long-Term Care Infection Control in Flexible Endoscope Reprocessing; Critical Care Fundamentals; Healthcare Risk Management; Dental Infection Control; Healthcare Materials Management; Healthcare Value Analysis; Healthcare Management; Director of Nursing in Post-Acute Care and Infection Prevention and Control; Value Analysis Specialist, awarded by the Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals; and Certified Materials & Resource Professional certification, granted by the American Hospital Association.

With more than 22 years of experience in the field, Dr. Garrett Jr. established Community Health Associates in 2005 to bring healthcare professionals lifesaving emergency care and safety training. He explained that in the last few years, the company's scope has dramatically increased, and it now partners with medical and pharma partners to clinically innovate people, processes, and products. The primary service the company offers is consulting to the healthcare industry, including providers, leaders, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, and others. He has been in his current position since 2008 and has served as an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Louisville School of Medicine since January 2018. He was also named Professor of Emergency Medical Services and Allied Health at the Phoenix Institute in 2023.

A consummate professional, Dr. Garrett Jr. maintains affiliations with more than 75 professional organizations including the Neurocritical Care Society; the Society of Critical Care Medicine; the American College of Physicians, and the Society of Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates, Inc. He has also achieved the status of Fellow in prestigious organizations such as the American College of Healthcare Executives; the American College of Health Care Executives; the Infectious Diseases Society of America; and the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America.

Dr. Garrett Jr. is also an academic author who has published many peer-reviewed articles, including a paper titled "The Hopeful End of the Pandemic, and the Beginning of the Endemic" in Healthcare Hygiene Magazine; and "Knowledge and confidence gains after a COVID-19 vaccine continuing education program developed for nurse practitioners" in the Journal of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. His favorite publication is the Harvard Business Review and he has been recognized with many awards, including the Above and Beyond Impact Award; and the Honorary Lifetime Member Award from the National Association of Directors of Nursing Administration/LTC.

When considering his extraordinary success, Dr. Garrett Jr. asserts that he takes immense pride in the significant impact on healthcare he has had. He believes the keys to his success lie in his strategic approach; steadfast commitment to avoiding silos; fostering collaboration and integration across various domains; and his dedication to lifelong learning and leadership development. Looking to the future, he said that his goal is to continue to expand his various brands which reach thousands of healthcare professionals, executives, and leaders across the world.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Garrett Jr. enjoys vacationing in Destin, Florida.

