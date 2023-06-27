The Inner Circle Acknowledges, James P. Embrey as a Distinguished Business Professional for his contributions to the field of Cyber Security

CARLISLE, Pa., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, James P. Embrey is acknowledged as a Distinguished Business Professional for his contributions to the field of Cyber Security.

James P. Embrey
Mr. Embrey pursued higher education at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Journalism. Specializing in multimedia information technology and cyber security, he works at Revature and also does software development and helps produce music. He notes that Revature has a training program to hire, develop, and deploy top talent including those who are well-versed in leading-edge and next-gen technologies.

In addition to his expertise in cyber security and multimedia information technology, Mr. Embrey is an expert in telecom communications; engineering; digital media; electronics; computer programming; project development; broadcasting; television; website design; radio; and arts and sciences. According to Mr. Embrey, he has a reputation for being efficient; attentive; team- and goal-oriented; good at problem solving; creative; ambitious; and tech savvy. A testament to his excellence in service, Mr. Embrey has also published two STM Academic Journals.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. Embrey enjoys fitness, programming, audio and video, and music production.

