The Inner Circle Acknowledges, James P. Embrey as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Cyber Security

CARLISLE, Pa., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, James P. Embrey is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Cyber Security.                

Mr. Embrey attended Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Journalism. A multi-faceted professional, he currently works at Revature; does software development; and helps produce music.

James P. Embrey
Specializing in multimedia information technology and cyber security, Mr. Embrey notes that Revature has a training program to hire, develop, and deploy top talent including those who are well-versed in leading-edge and next-gen technologies. A leading expert in cyber security and multimedia information technology, Mr. Embrey is also a specialist in telecom communications; engineering; digital media; electronics; computer programming; project development; broadcasting; television; website design; radio; and arts and sciences.

Known for being efficient; attentive; team- and goal-oriented; good at problem-solving; creative; ambitious; and tech savvy, Mr. Embrey has published two STM Academic Journals. Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. Embrey enjoys fitness, programming, audio and video, and music production.

