The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jaqueline M. DeSilva, RN as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Pain Management

Ms. DeSilva obtained her associate degree in nursing at Randolph Community College between 1996 and 2000. She pursued higher education at the University of Texas at Arlington beginning in 2017, where she graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 2021. She is also slated to complete Executive Master of Business Administration program at Quantic School of Business and Technology in February 2024.

Ms. DeSilva is the CEO of Pain Specialists of Southern Oregon and Crater Lake Surgery Center, currently managing two clinics and an ambulatory surgery center. She entered the field of nursing working at Randolph Community Hospital in Asheboro, NC in 2000. She went on to pursue travel nursing in several locations in southern California and Arizona. In 2007, she moved to Oregon and began a 15-year career at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center as a nurse in the Emergency Department between 2007 and 2012. She later became the Trauma Nurse Coordinator from 2012 to 2018. After elevating the facility from a Level III Trauma Center to a Level II Trauma Center in 2018, she was promoted to Trauma Program Manager. In September of 2020, following her leadership during the Alameda Fire which threatened the facility, she added Emergency Preparedness Program Manager for the Asante Health System to her purview. In 2022, Ms. DeSilva left Asante in search of new opportunities and became the Clinical Director of Crater Lake Surgery Center, but recognizing her leadership and mentoring abilities, Ms. DeSilva remained a Trauma Program Consultant for Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, a sister hospital within the Asante Health System, during their own trauma program leadership transition and state survey. After only eight months as the Clinical Director of the surgery center, the owners of both Pain Specialists of Southern Oregon and Crater Lake Surgery Center promoted her to Chief Executive Officer in January of 2023, where she currently is making strides as an executive leader and is well known among her team as a servant leader.

While she has achieved extraordinary success during her career, she is most proud to have maintained a growth trajectory throughout her career, advancing seamlessly from bedside nursing, walking a progressive path, to becoming an executive healthcare leader. She contributes much of her success to her mentor, Kristi Blackhurst, RN, BSN, MBA and asserts that her success in her field is due in large part to having been blessed with such a tremendous leader who took time to mentor her how to, not only be a leader, but to lead with integrity and honesty even in the most difficult of circumstances.

Successful in her career efforts, she has received many accolades, including an EMS Unit Citation Award in 2015 and an EMS Impact Award in 2017 from the Oregon Health Authority. Ms. DeSilva takes the most pride, however, in being able to balance being a successful healthcare leader, with being a devoted wife to her husband Aaron, and loving mother to her for her 10-year-old daughter, Naiya.

Looking to the future, Ms. DeSilva plans to continue to advance and enhance her skills, foster growth-minded relationships among her team and peers, and to continue to improve healthcare quality for her community.

