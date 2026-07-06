The Inner Circle acknowledges Jason Brock as an Inner Circle Lifetime

DAYTON, Tenn., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jason Brock is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions in AI and Operations Consulting.

Jason Brock has built a distinguished career focused on helping organizations improve operational performance, reduce risk, and strengthen profitability. As the founder of an AI and operations consulting firm, he works closely with business owners and leadership teams to identify inefficiencies, eliminate redundancy, and address margin leaks that can hinder long term growth and success.

Jason Brock

Drawing upon more than 25 years of professional experience, Mr. Brock specializes in operations optimization, risk reduction, process improvement, and strategic business consulting. His approach combines practical business expertise with data driven analysis to help organizations streamline operations, improve decision making, and create sustainable improvements across their businesses.

Mr. Brock earned a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Leadership from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and further enhanced his expertise through a Certificate in Data and Business Analytics from the University of Texas at Austin. His educational background supports his ability to bridge traditional operational leadership with emerging technologies and analytics driven solutions.

A veteran of the United States Navy, Mr. Brock credits much of his leadership philosophy to the discipline, teamwork, and mission focused mindset developed during his military service. Following a successful professional career, he launched his consulting business to help Main Street businesses and blue collar organizations overcome operational challenges and position themselves for long term success.

In addition to leading his consulting practice, Mr. Brock maintains active involvement in several professional and veteran organizations. He is a Master Project Manager, Fellow of the American Academy of Project Management, and a life member of the UDT/SEAL Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Disabled American Veterans.

Outside of his professional pursuits, Mr. Brock enjoys coaching his son in wrestling, practicing Brazilian jiu jitsu, and traveling with his family. A devoted family man, he and his family particularly enjoy visiting San Diego, although they share a passion for travel and exploring new destinations together. He is also grateful for the mentorship and guidance provided by William Spencer and Edgar Santiago throughout his career.

Looking ahead, Mr. Brock plans to begin doctoral studies while continuing to expand his professional network and collaborate with leaders across diverse industries. Through his consulting work, he remains focused on helping organizations operate more effectively while creating opportunities for growth and success.

Guided by a commitment to service and continuous improvement, Mr. Brock believes that strong businesses create stronger communities. His mission is to help business owners and working professionals thrive by providing practical solutions that reduce risk, improve efficiency, and support sustainable growth.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle