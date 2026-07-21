The Inner Circle acknowledges Jason P. Vitelli as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jason P. Vitelli is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Enterprise Technology Sales.

Jason P. Vitelli has built a distinguished career in enterprise technology sales, recognized for his leadership in data services, storage solutions, and strategic account management. As Senior Director of Sales for the Northeast Enterprise division at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, he leads initiatives focused on driving growth, strengthening partnerships, and delivering advanced technology solutions to enterprise clients.

With more than three decades of experience in technology and enterprise sales, Dr. Vitelli is widely respected for his expertise in enterprise sales leadership, strategic planning, client executive consulting, and revenue growth. His role at HPE includes overseeing large sales organizations, supporting key account development, and guiding teams that deliver innovative data services and storage solutions to clients throughout the Northeast United States and international markets.

Dr. Vitelli earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Dowling College, followed by a Master of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems. He later completed a Doctor of Business Administration in Leadership at Walden University, further strengthening his expertise in organizational leadership and business strategy.

Throughout his career, Dr. Vitelli has held leadership positions with several major technology organizations, including Pure Storage, Dell EMC, Virtual Instruments, and Virtual Computing Environment Company. At HPE, he has managed teams of more than 30 sales representatives and over 20 storage engineers while helping drive significant revenue growth and business expansion. His ability to develop strategic sales plans and foster collaborative partnerships has contributed to long term organizational success.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Dr. Vitelli is the author of Matching Corporate Social Responsibility Strategies to Organizational Goals, published through Walden University in 2017. His work reflects an interest in aligning business performance with meaningful organizational values and leadership principles.

His achievements have earned him numerous honors throughout his career, including Rookie of the Year, Sales Leader of the Year, Sales District of the Year, and multiple Worldwide Global Account Management of the Year awards. He is also a 25 time Presidents Club Award recipient and has been recognized by Marquis Who's Who as a Top Executive Sales Leader.

Outside of his professional life, Dr. Vitelli supports organizations such as North Shore Animal League America and participates in church and community volunteer initiatives.

Looking ahead, he plans to continue advancing his career at Hewlett Packard Enterprise by leading larger teams and supporting the company's long term strategic objectives.

Guided by a philosophy rooted in continuous improvement, empathy, and collaboration, Dr. Vitelli remains committed to building strong teams and ensuring that every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle