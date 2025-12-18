The Inner Circle acknowledges Jeanne E Ferrer as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence.

VIOLET, La., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jeanne E Ferrer is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Championing Growth, Innovation, and Mentorship in the Maritime Industry.

Jeanne E Ferrer

Captain Jeanne E. Ferrer, a trailblazer in the maritime industry with nearly two decades of experience, continues to drive progress and innovation as a commissioner for both the Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. With a leadership role that bridges maritime operations, infrastructure development, and commercial strategy, Capt. Ferrer remains a vital force behind the growth and modernization of these essential transportation hubs.

In addition to her commissioner duties, Capt. Ferrer navigates the nation's waters on the Mississippi River as a Crescent River Port Pilot and supports national security through her service as a Strategic Sealift Officer in the U.S. Navy. Her expertise spans logistics, marine navigation, and intermodal transportation, all underpinned by her academic foundation—a bachelor's degree in Logistics and Intermodal transportation from the United States Merchant Marine Academy—and high-level licensure, including a U.S. Coast Guard-issued Master Unlimited License and First-Class Pilot License on the Lower Mississippi River.

Throughout her 19-year career, Capt. Ferrer has earned national recognition. She was named among the New Orleans 500 by Biz New Orleans in 2023, 2024, and 2025, honored as one of the Top Women in Maritime by Marine Log in 2023, and received the Wave Maker of the Year award from Women Offshore in 2022.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Capt. Ferrer is a dedicated mentor and advocate for future professionals in the maritime and supply chain industry. She lends her voice and time to organizations including Open Waters Louisiana, Women Offshore, and Women in Maritime Operations. She also serves as a board member for numerous organizations, which include the nonprofit We Work the Waterways as well as the Propeller Club of the United States at the Port of New Orleans and the Greater New Orleans Council of the Navy League of the United States.

A proud mother to her daughter, Bailey, Capt. Ferrer continues to lead with purpose, advocating for industry-wide advancement while fostering the next generation of maritime professionals.

CONTACT: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle