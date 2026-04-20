The Inner Circle acknowledges Jeffrey E. Geier, CEO as an Inner Circle Lifetime

COLFAX, Wash., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inner Circle has recognized Jeffrey E. Geier as an Inner Circle Lifetime member for his work with executives navigating the hidden cost of success.

After more than 30 years in the CEO seat across banking and healthcare, Geier understands something most leadership development misses:

Jeffrey E. Geier, CEO

Success doesn't break companies.

It quietly breaks the leader.

Today, through his firm Phoenix Coaching, Geier works with CEOs and senior executives who are winning on paper but carrying more than they should. His focus is specific and direct:

Helping leaders build teams that run the business without relying on them.

Many of the executives he works with are not lacking strategy, intelligence or effort. They are operating inside a structure where everything still flows through them. Over time, that creates what Geier describes as a "support deficit," where the leader becomes the bottleneck without realizing it.

"The issue isn't capability," Geier explains. "It's that the system around them never evolved to support the level they're now operating at."

His work centers on restructuring leadership dynamics so decision-making, ownership and accountability are distributed properly across the team. The result is not just better business performance, but leaders who regain clarity, energy and presence in their personal lives.

Geier shares these insights through his weekly newsletter, The Leadership Edge, where he addresses the realities most executives experience but rarely say out loud.

A graduate of Washington State University, Geier holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics. He is also a private pilot, often drawing parallels between aviation and leadership, particularly the importance of having the right support systems in place when navigating complexity.

He and his wife of more than 40 years reside in Washington State and have five children and six grandchildren.

Looking ahead, Geier remains focused on one mission:

Helping leaders fix what success quietly broke, so they can win at work and in life without carrying it all alone.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle