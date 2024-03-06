The Inner Circle acknowledges Jeffrey S. Yarvis as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Dr. Yarvis specializes in providing comprehensive care to adult survivors of sexual assault, individuals facing current trauma, and those impacted by combat-induced trauma. His unwavering commitment to healing and empowering survivors has earned him a prominent place in the Austin, Texas community.

As a high-reliability organization functional subject matter expert and executive leader coach, Dr. Yarvis's expertise extends to leadership consulting within the Veterans Health Administration High Reliability Organization Support Team. His insights and guidance have a profound impact on fostering high-reliability practices within the healthcare industry.

Dr. Yarvis serves as a Senior Professor of Practice at the Tulane University School of Social Work, where he imparts his wealth of knowledge to future generations of social workers. His dedication to education ensures that his expertise continues to shape the future of the field.

Dr. Yarvis's educational journey includes a Ph.D. in Social Work from the University of Georgia, a Master of Social Work from Boston College, and a Master of Science in Executive Leadership from Norwich University, among other qualifications. His rich academic background is complemented by a Bronze Star Medal earned during his military service.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Yarvis has authored books and over 120 articles, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of trauma therapy and leadership consulting. His contributions have earned him prestigious honors, including the NASW Pioneer Award and the recent accolade of Professor of the Year at Tulane University School of Social Work in 2023.

Dr. Yarvis's commitment to providing exceptional care to his patients remains unwavering. With plans to expand his practice to new locations and grow his patient base, he envisions a future where his healing touch reaches even more lives.

Dr. Jeffrey S. Yarvis stands as a testament to the power of dedication, expertise, and compassion in creating a brighter and healthier future for individuals facing trauma. His contributions to trauma therapy and leadership consulting continue to make a profound difference, touching countless lives along the way.

